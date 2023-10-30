HERO AND THE HORROR Unveils "On Fire" Video

Massachusetts-based hard rock / heavy metal band Hero And The Horror have released the "On Fire" video from their upcoming album Old Ghosts, dropping February 2, 2024 via Salt Of The Earth Records.

"We picked 'On Fire' as both the first single and opening track to our upcoming album Old Ghosts because we feel that this track represents the fire, urgency, and a single important emotion that this album presents. Although Old Ghosts encapsulates a wide array of musical styles and, in turn, a wide array of emotions, 'On Fire' is our opening statement of shedding a skin and awakening something new within." - Hero And The Horror

Hero And The Horror expounds, "The video for 'On Fire' was filmed by the same people that filmed 'Another World', headed by Josh DeForge of Running Scared Motion Pictures. We have continued to form a strong bond with RSMP and have plans in the works to film at least one more video in the near future. We were very happy to scout the location where the video was filmed. A very good friend of the band had converted a building on his land into his own private club. The location was in immaculate shape and we felt was an excellent choice for the first 'band focused' video for our new record. The filming process, once again, was an amazing experience. Josh and the band have a shared vision and the cohesiveness shows with the 'hands on' movement of each frame. Josh has become a close friend and a very important part of our process. We are extremely grateful to have him as a member of our team."

Previously released track "Another World" will also be included on the upcoming Old Ghosts album. The video for "Another World" was filmed in Western Massachusetts on location of the now abandoned, notoriously haunted, and condemned buildings that housed the controversial Belchertown State School for the Feeble-Minded in Massachusetts. The site has a reputation for being a hotbed of paranormal activity, most famously, reports of hearing phantom running sounds between dormitories believed to be the ghosts of two residents of the institution who were in love but, not having any basic human rights, were cruelly kept apart. The lyrics, "I want to dig my dark grave next to yours and I will lie here forever with you. In another World... In this other World... This is our World," honoring and befitting the grounds on which filming occurred. While discussing the band's plan to film a video for "Another World", director Josh DeForge pulled up some images of the Belchertown State School that he had shot previously. "Obviously we were familiar with the legendary site and were enamored with the it's oddly beautiful, overgrown ruins. Although closed to the public, Josh was, remarkably, able to get permission from Belchertown officials to shoot there and we are extremely grateful to them as we could not imagine a more perfect setting for the video of 'Another World'," says John "Slo" Maggard.

"Slo" recalls feeling "a sense of anxiousness, but also a sense of respect" and shares "For me, walking through there was both eerie and solemn. Of course the band was very excited to get the final shots of our video underway, but simultaneously I was getting a sense of what it was like for the residents and particularly a family member that resided there in his final days. Knowing the history this place held, the experience for me was surreal and heavy hearted."

On October 21st at Race Street Live! in Holyoke, MA, Hero And The Horror opened for John "Slo" Maggard's previous band, Unearth. Slo shares, "It was awesome to join back up with my brothers in Unearth, play a gig together and do some guest vocals for "Endless" from Unearth's The Oncoming Storm album that I played bass on."

