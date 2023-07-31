HEROES AND MONSTERS Feat. TODD KERNS, STEF BURNS & WILL HUNT Debut "Blame" Music Video

US hard rockers Heroes And Monsters - bassist/vocalist Todd Kerns, guitarist Stef Burns, and drummer Will Hunt - released their self-titled debut back in January. Today, they release the video for the song "Blame".

A message states: “Shot in Southern California with behind the scenes footage of the guys preparing and working for the shoot. Also live footage from Ravenna Italy at Teatro Socjiale. We love this song!! It’s a killer heavy rhythmic groove and haunting melody. The lyrics talk about how we have to take responsibility for our own decisions, whatever the consequences are."

The players' resumes speak for themselves, but rest assured, if you are looking for hard hitting, hooky, in-your-face rock-n-roll, then Heroes And Monsters will be good for what ails you. The band approaches their style with their influences in tow, but also with an understanding and appreciation of the current rock scene. A best of both worlds' scenario, if you will.

Todd Kerns is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer. He is most noted for being the bass player and backup singer in Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, and for being the frontman of gold-record-selling Canadian band The Age Of Electric. In more recent years, he has been making his mark as a singer-songwriter with sold out solo performances as well as fronting former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick’s band and his own Canadian supergroup, Toque.

Guitarist Stef Burns has a fantastic and varied history in rock music. He has spent time playing with pop acts like Sheila E., Berlin, and Huey Lewis & The News as well as rock acts like Y&T, whom he recorded four albums with, and Alice Cooper, playing on the albums Hey Stoopid and The Last Temptation. Stef currently plays with Italian rock superstar Vasco Rossi and also has his own band, The Stef Burns League.

Drummer Will Hunt currently resides in the drum throne for Evanescence, whom he first started playing with in 2007, and has performed and written on their last three studio albums, including their most recent release, The Bitter Truth, which debuted at #1 on 27 different countries' album charts. Over the years, the in-demand skinsman has performed with Dark New Day, Skrape, Staind, Vasco Rossi, Vince Neil, Tommy Lee, Slaughter, and more. He has also appeared on albums by Black Label Society, Michael Sweet (Stryper), Crossfade, Dirty Shirley (George Lynch), Device (David Draiman of Disturbed), and more.

Heroes And Monsters tracklisting:

"Locked And Loaded"

"Raw Power"

"Let's Ride It"

"Angels Never Sleep"

"I Knew You Were The Devil"

"Break Me (I'm Yours)"

"Blame"

"Don't Tell Me I'm Wrong"

"Set Me Free"

"And You'll Remain"

"Angels Never Sleep" video:

"Break Me (I’m Yours)" lyric video:

"Let's Ride It" video:

"Raw Power" video:

"Locked And Loaded" lyric video: