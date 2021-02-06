HEVILAN Releases "Devil Within Part II: Hammer Of Gods" Lyric Video

Brazilian heavy prog metal band Hevilan has released the first single from their new album, Symphony Of Good And Evil. The track, "Devil Within Part II: Hammer Of Gods" is now available on all digital platforms, and the lyric video can be seen below.

This is the first new song from Hevilan since 2013, when the band released their debut album, End Of Time. "Not by chance, we chose this song, one of the most direct tracks on the new album; it criticizes abusive religions. I think Hevilan fans, and heavy metal fans in general, will like it," explains guitarist Johnny Moraes.

Regarding the new album, Johnny emphasizes, "The expectation with Symphony Of Good And Evil is to awaken the questioning, and touch the intellect of the Hevilan fan and also of the metal fan in general. It is a little different from our first album, musically it presents epic songs, with a lot of weight and lyricism, as it was on End Of Time. But, it also has two ballads, our longest and shortest music ever released, works with a palette of contrasts more comprehensive and bigger than the first album. We questioned religion, reality, the limit of our senses, our internal conflicts and the existence of purgatory in the afterlife; if it exists, what would this place be like?"

Symphony Of Good And Evil is a conceptual record, based on the idea of ​​the conflict between good and evil within the human being. The songs bring forth the weight and melodic characteristic of the band. Symphony Of Good And Evil will be released worldwide by Brutal Records, on March 19th.

Tracklisting:

"Dark Paradise"

"Rebellion Of The Saints"

"Great Battle"

"Here I Am"

"Always In My Dreams"

Devil Within

"Part I: Evil Approaches"

"Part II: Hammer Of Gods"

"Waiting For The Right Time"

Symphony Of Good And Evil

"Part I: Revelation"

"Part II: Dark Ages"

"Part III: Song Of Rebellion"

"Part IV: Epilogue"

For further details, visit hevilan.com.

(Photo: Alex Pasquale)