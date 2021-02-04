HEXVESSEL Announce 10th Anniversary Edition Of Dawnbearer Album

Hexvessel and Svart Records celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hexvessel’s debut album, Dawnbearer, with a set of reissues, including CD, double vinyl plus an exclusive limited vinyl box set with a bonus LP containing demos and early versions of tracks on the album. Pre-orders are available here.

“Dawnbearer is a very important album for us, being our first album but also the first original album release for Svart Records. It’s also a very special record for our fans, and one that’s particularly close to my heart, in a world of its own when compared to the other records we have made. Considering that it’s been out of print now for some time, I’m delighted to be able to oversee a reissue of this album, together with original demos and out-takes, and liner notes showing the making of this album which carries the initial DNA of Hexvessel’s musical and spiritual journey”, says band leader Mat McNerney, “We haven’t touched a thing on the original layout, but added some bonus material for the limited edition, should you wish to own a luxury edition of this, our now classic debut.”

Hexvessel band was founded by English singer/songwriter Mat McNerney (Beastmilk, Grave Pleasures, Carpenter Brut etc) after he moved to Finland in 2009. Their style of music has been referred to as “forest folk”. Their debut album Dawnbearer was released worldwide in 2011 on Svart Records and is considered to be an influential classic record of the modern Occult Rock revival. Highly popular with Hexvessel fans and unique in their catalogue, featuring guitars by Andrew McIvor (Code), violin work of Daniel Pioro (who works on Paul Thomas Anderson’s soundtracks with Jonny Greenwood from Radiohead), the early production work of Jaime Gomez Arellano (Ghost, Paradise Lost), and guest vocals from Carl Michael Eide (Virus, Ved Buens Ende, Aura Noir).

The album will be reissued digitally and on CD on April 16, with the vinyl editions expected to arrive later in April or May.

New hi-res edition of "Invocation Summoning" music video:

The official album trailer from 2010: