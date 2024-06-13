HIDEOUS DIVINITY Release "Mysterium Tremendum" Drum Playthrough Video

June 13, 2024, 27 minutes ago

Unextinct, the new full-length album from Hideous Divinity, is available now via Century Media Records. The band have shared this drum playthrough video the song, "Mysterium Tremendum":

Order your copy of Unextinct at this location. The album is available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Digipak
- Ltd. CD Jewelcase (US Edition)
- Ltd. Gatefold Transparent Sun Yellow 1LP 180g Vinyl – Limited to only 1200 copies worldwide
- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Dust Settles On Humanity"
"The Numinous One"
"Against The Sovereignty Of Mankind"
"Atto Quarto: The Horror Paradox"
"Quasi-Sentient"
"Hair, Dirt, Mud"
"More Than Many, Never One"
"Der Verlorene Sohn"
"Mysterium Tremendum"
"Leben Ohne Feuer"



