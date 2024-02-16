HIGH ON FIRE Announce Cometh The Storm Album; “Burning Down” Video Streaming
High On Fire, the sludge-metal greats helmed by Sleep's Matt Pike, have returned with their first album in a long six years, Cometh The Storm.
Dive into a sonic journey as their music transcends boundaries, delivering a heavy and intense atmosphere. Their latest single, "Burning Down," amplifies the raw power of their signature style, featuring relentless riffs and thunderous beats. With High On Fire, listeners embark on a visceral adventure through the depths of metal, where each note ignites a fiery passion for the genre. Tune in and let the blazing energy of "Burning Down" leave an indelible mark on your metal playlist.
Find preorder options here.
Tracklisting:
“Lambsbread”
“Burning Down”
“Trismegistus”
“Cometh The Storm”
“Karanlik Yol”
“Sol’s Golden Curse”
“The Beating”
“Tough Guy”
“Lighting Beard”
“Hunting Shadows”
“Darker Fleece”
“Burning Down” video: