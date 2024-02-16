HIGH ON FIRE Announce Cometh The Storm Album; “Burning Down” Video Streaming

High On Fire, the sludge-metal greats helmed by Sleep's Matt Pike, have returned with their first album in a long six years, Cometh The Storm.

Tracklisting:

“Lambsbread”

“Burning Down”

“Trismegistus”

“Cometh The Storm”

“Karanlik Yol”

“Sol’s Golden Curse”

“The Beating”

“Tough Guy”

“Lighting Beard”

“Hunting Shadows”

“Darker Fleece”

“Burning Down” video: