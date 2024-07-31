HIGH ON FIRE Announce "Cometh The Storm" North American Tour With Special Guests NEGATIVE APPROACH, WEEDEATER, EXHUMED

High On Fire have announced their Cometh The Storm summer/fall North American tour with special guests Negative Approach, Weedeater and Exhumed on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 2 at 10 AM local time, here.

Tour dates:

August

31 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom^^

September

1 - Cookeville, TN - Muddy Roots

3 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway*

5 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar*

6 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater*

7 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village*

8 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village*

9 - Chicago, Il - Sleeping Village*

10 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs*

11 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

12 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

13 - New York City - Desertfest

* Negative Approach

^^ Weedeater

October

2 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

4 - Dallas, TX - The Granada Theater

5 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

6 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

8 - New Orleans, LA - Tipatina's

9 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

12 - Asheville, NC - HalloWolfbat

(All dates with support from Weedeater)

October

26 - Seattle, WA - Rat City Recon

27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater^

29 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall^

31 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory^

November

2 - Mexico City, CDMX - Hipnosis

^ Exhumed

High On Fire released their new LP, Cometh The Storm, back in April 19 via MNRK Heavy. The Grammy Award-winning group, celebrating its 25th anniversary, recorded Cometh The Storm at GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts with producer Kurt Ballou.

The 11-song effort - the band's ninth studio album - marks the release of the first new High On Fire music since 2018's Electric Messiah, and the first to feature drummer Coady Willis (Big Business, Murder City Devils), alongside bassist Jeff Matz, and guitarist/vocalist Matt Pike.

Cometh The Storm boasts runic art and design by longtime High On Fire collaborator Arik Moonhawk Roper. Order/save Cometh The Storm here

Tracklisting:

“Lambsbread”

“Burning Down”

“Trismegistus”

“Cometh The Storm”

“Karanlik Yol”

“Sol’s Golden Curse”

“The Beating”

“Tough Guy”

“Lighting Beard”

“Hunting Shadows”

“Darker Fleece”

"Cometh The Storm" video:

“Burning Down” video:

(Photo - James Rexroad)