HighVolMusic Founder BILL CHAVIS Passes - "A Tough, Strong Man With A Tireless Dedication To His Family, His Artists, And Rock N' Roll In General"

BraveWords has received the sad news that Bill Chavis, the head of HighVolMusic, has passed away due to COVID-19. He was the heart and soul behind the label and previously ran Chavis Records.

On August 16th, Chavis posted the following message on Facebook:

"Just a quick update: I'm not well. In fact, I checked out yesterday and they brought me back. I'm in ICU; going to be in here for a while and don’t know if I'll make it out.

To all my friends, thank you. To all my artists, thank you. To my staff, thank you. Hug your loved ones take care of each other. Covid is no joke. I'm living in its hell right now.

Love you all."

The BraveWords family sends our heartfelt condolences to Bill's family and friends.

HighVolMusic's roster of artists included Ron Keel, Every Mother’s Nightmare, Native Sons, P.J. Farley (Trixter), Snake Eyes Sven, A Rising Force, and Thrill Ride. Chavis Records previously worked withKeel, BulletBoys and Quiet Riot.

Ron Keel has posted the following tribute to Chavis:

"I received word earlier today that my friend and partner Bill Chavis, head of HighVolMusic, has passed away from Covid-19. We have been friends for 20 years and Bill was a tough, strong man with a tireless dedication to his family, his values, his business, his artists and rock n roll in general. Our work together was just beginning, as he had signed Ron Keel Band to a multi-album deal and we were just recently discussing the next steps and future projects.

He believed in me and my music when few others did and gave us - and every artist on his roster - his full attention and dedication.

I am one among many who are shocked and deeply shaken by his passing.

To all of the HighVolMusic family, artists, fans and friends, I join you in grieving the loss of one of the true good guys I’ve had the privilege of knowing and working with."