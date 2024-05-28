HILLHAVEN Feat. Past/Present Members Of ICE NINE KILLS And FROM ASHES TO NEW Drop New Single "The God You Think You Are"; Visualizer

Current and former members of Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes To New have formed a brand new band called Hillhaven. Last month, they shared the video for the debut single, "Damned To Dream" (see below). Now, they are back with another track. The band have shared the visualizer for "The God You Think You Are".

"'The God You Think You Are' is a frontal assault on the manipulative narcissist," the band states. "At one point or another, we've all endured this type of personality - whether that be through family, friends or even within ourselves. It's an aggressive, forward, unapologetic ego killer of a song."

The lineup is comprised of Chris Kelly (ex-INK, ex-Galactic Empire, and who is rumored to play for Babymetal's band) on vocals, as well as From Ashes To New's Maty Madiro on drums; Ice Nine Kills' Ricky Armellino on guitars; live From Ashes To New member Jimmy Bennett on guitars; and bassist Jaime GoWell.