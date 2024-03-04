HIMALAYAS RELEASE "V.O.V" Single, Co-Written By AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON; Music Video

Wales-based rockers, Himalayas, have released the new single, "V.O.V", which was co-written by AC/DC frontman, Brian Johnson. Stream/download the track here, and watch a music video below.

Says Himalayas: "'V.O.V' is officially OUT NOW! This single has been an insane experience for all of us. Not only have we had the chance to co-write this one with Brian Johnson of AC/DC, but we also got to produce this one with the legend Dan Lancaster 💥

This single is a song of resistance and struggle against both violence and suffering. We wanted to talk of contrasting worlds and how the cracks between them are so readily paved over. We hope you enjoy listening to this one, just as much as we loved bringing it to life. Now... who's ready to hear this one LIVE??!!"