HINAYANA Release New Single "Tempest Horizon"; Music Video Streaming
January 13, 2025, 23 minutes ago
In celebration of their European tour with Insomnium and Omnium Gatherum beginning this week, Austin, Texas based melodic death metal unit, Hinayana, have released a brand new single, “Tempest Horizon”.
Following in the footsteps of their latest album, Shatter And Fall, the new track is equally crushing and melodic while boasting accessible grooves, icy blastbeats, massive guitars and dynamic vocal intensity. The track arrives alongside a dark, ominous music video.
Frontman Casey Hurd states about the track: "'Tempest Horizon' is about the storm that exists at the edge of every soul as it passes into the next realm. Breaching the barrier between life and death, the tumultuous journey the spirit makes when no longer confined to its mortal shell. The song is meant to be punchy and straight to the point, building off the Hinayana sound but with new aggression and vigor – hinting at the band’s next era.”
Watch the music video for "Tempest Horizon":
Hinayana European tour dates supporting Insomnium & Omnium Gatherum:
January
15 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo
16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg
17 - Oberhausen, Germay - Turbinenhalle
18 - Leipzig, Germay - Hellraiser
19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
21 - Berlin, Germay - Festsaal Kreuzberg
22 - Hamburg, Germay - Markthalle
23 - Frankfurt, Germay - Batschkapp
24 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
25 - Stuttgart, Germay - Im Wizemann
27 - München, Germay - Backstage
28 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
Hinayana is:
Casey Hurd - Guitar/Vocals
Daniel Vieira - Drums
Erik Shtaygrud - Guitar
Michael Anstice - Keyboard
Matt Bius - Bass
(Photo - Jackie Schutza)