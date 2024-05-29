HIRAX Announce Faster Than Death 7" Vinyl EP

Legendary US thrash metal band Hirax and Doomentia Records have joined forces on the new 7" vinyl EP, Faster Than Death, for the band's upcoming European tour in August.

Details:

- Two coloured versions, each strictly limited to 250 copies

- First four tracks from upcoming full-length album

- Exclusively mixed by legendary producer Bill Metoyer

- Housed in a noble gatefold with glossy lamination

- Artwork by Thomas Pinheiro.

- Includes Hirax / Exumer tour 2024 poster

Tracklisting:

"Drill Into The Brain"

"Drowned Bodies"

"Faster Than Death"

"Relentless"

This release will be available soon on doomentia.com, and on the band's tour with Exumer.

Tour dates:

August

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

5 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna 12

6 - Warsaw, Poland - "Hydrozagadka

7 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

8 - Vienna, Austria - Escape

9 - Passau, Germany - Zauberberg

10 - Selb (GER) "Nordclub Bayern

11 - Kortijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Fest

12 - London, UK - 02 Islington Academy (with Exodus)

13 - Plymouth, UK - Junction

14 - The Hague, Netherlands - Musicon

15 - Doetinchem, Netherlands - Engelenbak

16 - Rheine, Germany - Hypothalamus (with Flotsam And Jetsam)

18 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival