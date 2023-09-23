HIRAX Complete Recordings For New Album - "All That Needs To Be Done Now Is Mixing And Mastering"

Hirax frontman Katon W. De Pena has checked in with the following update:

"Yesterday, Friday September 22nd, 2023 we finished recording the new Hirax album ￼at Skull 7 Studio with Bill Metoyer at the helm!

To have this record coming out on the eve of our 40th anniversary, ￼I couldn’t be prouder! All that needs to be done now is mixing and mastering, more information to come soon.

To our fans in Central America, ￼the Czech Republic and Japan. We will see you soon."

Watch for the release in 2024. Stay tuned for updates.

Back in June, Hardline Media announced the return of D.R.I., and welcome, for their first time in Australia, Hirax. After selling out shows in Australia the last time they were down under, the Dirty Rotten Imbeciles are set to pack it out yet again.

Tour dates are available below.