HIRAX Premier "Relentless" Music Video
July 16, 2024, an hour ago
Legendary US thrash metal band, Hirax, have released a video for their new single, "Relentless". It was directed by Domenic Giorgi at Side B Films (Australia). Watch below:
"Relentless" is taken from the new 7" vinyl EP, Faster Than Death, for the band's upcoming European tour in August. First single, "Drill Into The Brain", is streaming below.
Details:
- Two coloured versions, each strictly limited to 250 copies
- First four tracks from upcoming full-length album
- Exclusively mixed by legendary producer Bill Metoyer
- Housed in a noble gatefold with glossy lamination
- Artwork by Thomas Pinheiro.
- Includes Hirax / Exumer tour 2024 poster
Tracklisting:
"Drill Into The Brain"
"Drowned Bodies"
"Faster Than Death"
"Relentless"
"Drill Into The Brain":
This release will be available August 1 on doomentia.com, and on the band's tour with Exumer.
Tour dates:
August
3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
5 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna 12
6 - Warsaw, Poland - "Hydrozagadka
7 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival
8 - Vienna, Austria - Escape
9 - Passau, Germany - Zauberberg
10 - Selb (GER) "Nordclub Bayern
11 - Kortijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Fest
12 - London, UK - 02 Islington Academy (with Exodus)
13 - Plymouth, UK - Junction
14 - The Hague, Netherlands - Musicon
15 - Doetinchem, Netherlands - Engelenbak
16 - Rheine, Germany - Hypothalamus (with Flotsam And Jetsam)
18 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival