Hit Parader Presents The Return Of Mayhem Festival - BAD OMENS, PARKWAY DRIVE, ARCHITECTS, JINJER, KITTIE, AUGUST BURNS RED And Others Confirmed

Hit Parader presents the return of Mayhem Festival. Considered by many to be the most important traveling heavy music festival in the past 13+ years, the resurrection officially begins on Saturday, October 12 at Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, CA where it first began.

Mayhem had a long successful history of elevating headliners such as Korn, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and Rob Zombie as well helping catapult support acts like Lamb Of God, Killswitch Engage, Underoath, Mastodon and Whitechapel. The Southern California comeback show will feature 23 artists, four who are returning to Mayhem and 19 acts performing on the festival for the first time.

This year’s lineup includes Bad Omens, Parkway Drive, Architects, Jinjer, Poppy, Kittie, August Burns Red (playing Constellations), Seven Hours After Violet (first show ever feat. Shavo from System Of A Down), We Came As Romans, Suicide Silence, After The Burial, Hanabie, Throwdown (first California show in 13 years), Born Of Osiris, Mothica, Peyton Parrish (first ever West Coast show), Darkest Hour, Unearth, Brutus, It Dies Today (first West Coast show in 10+ years), Escuela Grind, Holy Wars and Roman Candle.

Sign up here for more info.