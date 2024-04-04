Hitless, $1M In Debt And On The Verge Of Disintegration, CHEAP TRICK's Career Was Saved With This 1979 Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, the saga of four guys from the heartland of America... Robin Zander, Rick Nielsen, Bun. E. Carlos and Rick Peterson, who slugged it out on the road together, playing gigs all over the country. Cheap Trick was one of the hardest-working bands in the music industry, but after years of touring, they had hardly anything to show for it. They were hitless, a million dollars in debt, and on the verge of disintegration. But then a weird and wonderful thing happened... they traveled to another continent to play some shows and found out that in one huge country, they were as big as The Beatles!! It changed everything overnight. The story of their unconventional international breakout 'I Want You to Want Me' and their album Cheap Trick Live at Budokan is next on Professor Of Rock.