Holland's BEYOND GOD Share "Frostbite" Guitar Playthrough Video

Dive into the depths of Beyond God's latest album, The Great Divide, with an exclusive guitar playthrough of the track "Frostbite". Released via WormHoleDeath Records in December 2023, this song is a journey through blistering riffs and melodic landscapes that'll send shivers down your spine. Witness the magic as Mariusz takes you behind the scenes, unraveling the intricate layers of "Frostbite" in this special playthrough video.

Since the release of their debut album, A Moment Of Black, in 2016, Beyond God embarked on a triumphant international tour, amassing an ever-growing global fan base. Their evolution continued with the release of Dying To Feel Alive in 2017, featuring aggressive riffs and a dynamic rhythm section, all while retaining their signature dark orchestral atmosphere and melodic vocal lines. A special acoustic album in 2019 reflected on their musical journey thus far. Now, they stand on the precipice of their third full-length metal album, promising an even more profound symphonic metal experience.

The Great Divide is an odyssey through the human psyche, a musical voyage that delves into the intricacies of time, love, memory, and existence. Each track intertwines with the next, creating a tapestry of themes that range from the captivating tales of Greek mythology in "Cronos" to the heart-wrenching aftermath of lost love in "After Love Ends."

Musically, The Great Divide embraces the darker, weightier realms of metal with fierce guitar riffs, thundering drums, and ethereal orchestral arrangements. Yet, it's Meryl Foreman's entrancing vocals that breathe life into these songs, evoking profound emotions in every note.

From the thought-provoking "The Great Divide" and "Coronation" addressing contemporary sociopolitical issues, to the deeply personal "A Siren's Cry" and "Aphantasia", exploring the depths of love, loss, and the human psyche, this album is a symphonic masterpiece. Beyond God offers a fresh take on the genre, revealing their formidable musical prowess and their power to convey compelling narratives.

Tracklist:

"Cronos"

"Frostbite"

"Coronation"

"Heartbreaker"

"The Great Divide"

"A Siren's Cry"

"Pierced"

"The Elder Tree"

"Aphantasia"

"After Love Ends"

Beyond God is:

Meryl Foreman – Vocals

Ferry Guns – Drums & Orchestration

Dennis Winkel – Bass

Mariusz Krawitowski – Guitars