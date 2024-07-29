HOMERIK Announce Metal Opera Album The Circle Of Dead Children; "Godless; A Song Of The Night, Part II" Video Posted

Philosophical metal project, Homerik, have released a video for "Godless; A Song Of The Night, Part II", the first single and opening track of their upcoming metal opera album, The Circle Of Dead Children. The album and art book with lyric s is out on September 20, novel out October 31. Watch the video below.

The Circle Of Dead Children is a story originally inspired by the concept of ‘as above, so below’, an alchemical philosophy that fostered the merging of two concepts: an infernal pilgrimage through the Inferno to unlock the secrets of divine power hidden within the fabled philosopher’s stone. "Godless; A Song of the Night, Part II" takes on after “A Song Of The Night: Part I”, the Homerik prologue that explores the relationships of Morgana, the mother of Dante.

Morgana’s role is pivotal to the story, for she is the key to Dante’s connection to the devil. This forces Dante to explore deep within the Inferno and, as he gets closer to the ninth circle of Hell, a great power within him begins to awaken. Whilst Dante seeks answers to correct the errors of his soul, he must uncover what harkens him toward the divine and what kind of power he harnesses. The afterlife depends on it.

This epic quest for redemption and healing explores the workings of humanity’s morals. Homerik has created a reflective journey through which we can ponder on the questions that have no answers. A journey to recognize our mortality and recognize what is good.

Pre-order the physical album now, and get the digital album today.

The Circle Of Dead Children tracklisting:

"Godless; A Song Of The Night, Part II"

"Cantos I-III: In The Lands Of Hell"

"Sacred Order (Censored)"

"Laid To Rest" (Lamb of God Cover)

"Cantos IV-IX: The Carnal Sins Of Incontinence"

"Cantos X-XIII: The City Of Dis And Nether Hell"

"Cantos XIV-XXXI: Unto Malice, Fire And Brimstone"

"Cantos XXXII-XXXIII: A Winter Of Souls (The Treacherous)"

"Snow Bound" (Arch Enemy Cover)

Added Bonus: Instrumentals and Orchestrals

"Godless; A Song Of The Night, Part II" video:

Homerik is doing something different. A story based on the archetypical medieval poem, "Dante's Inferno", The Circle Of Dead Children is not just an album, but an entire story and concept that has its heart forged in the world of Metal. This is presented in the form of music, art and literature. The Circle Of Dead Children speaks of the 'Inferno,' Dante Alighieri’s epic poem. The synopsis of The Circle Of Dead Children describes the journey our protagonist, Dante, must take in his search for redemption:

The hell of war shocks Dante, a young, conflicted Nazi soldier seeking to escape his sins. His lover Elaina tries to get him to flee. They are met with Death and Damnation.

Dante finds himself on a perilous path in the Afterlife. Virgil, a virtuous spirit appears to guide the newly damned soul. He tells Dante, he has a calling from Paradise. First, however, Dante must endure an arduous journey through the Inferno!

The unknown meaning of the message from Paradise forces Dante to seek ways to free himself from the errors of his soul. He must uncover what harkens him toward the Divine.

Encountering demonic entities and painful reflections, a familiar voice haunts and helps Dante through to the coldest circle of Hell. There he confronts the Evil One. Dante renounces his former self, only to discover he shares grave desire with the Darkest Force.

Virgil and the forces from Paradise aid Dante, leaving the Inferno ready to threaten all with an unfathomable peril (to the Creator.)

Homerik will release its music and art for this concept on September 20, soon to be followed by The Circle Of Dead Children novel on Halloween.

"An artist must grow and stay loyal to what is sacred to them – their art – like the god Atlas, bearing the weight of the world on their shoulders. I had to remind myself on many occasions that Homerik was bigger than me. It was the word of God, yet I do not consider myself a religious man. There are just some things in life that take on a life of its own, this being one of them. Surely, the faith my compatriots had in me helped give me strength: Jonathan Kruk, artist David Millgate, guitarist and business partner Jason Stallworth, bassist and mixing engineer Nicholas Zalowski, and my guiding light to all that is good in this world: vocalist Elizabeth de Deus." - The Mad Composer aka Ken Candelas

"Homerik and The Circle Of Dead Children project was born out of a huge passion for one of the oldest and most beloved of art forms, the simple, but magical act of storytelling. Outwardly and on the surface Dante’s Inferno is without doubt one of the darkest and bleakest of cautionary tales, but if you dig deeper it’s more than just one man’s journey. It’s about mankind’s journey of self-discovery and our collective hopes for redemption. There’s much joy to be found here too. It’s in the pure joy of the written and spoken word and can be conveyed through sound, music and the joy of the artistic creation of images and pictures.

As with Victor Frankenstein’s creature, Homerik and The Circle Of Dead Children was put together with determination and drive to produce something new from something old and a desire to create something that would ‘curdle the blood and quicken the beating of the heart’, just as Mary Shelly had claimed was the intent of her most famous work. As with Frankenstein, we had also built some kind of monstrous beast that is somehow much more than the sum of its parts. We now feel ready to unleash this ‘unholy’ thing onto an unsuspecting ‘populace’, to engender both fear and awe! Let loose the raging Inferno!" - Artist, David ‘Max’ Millgate