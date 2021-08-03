HONEYMOON SUITE Announce Cross Canada Tour Dates, One-Off Show In Cancun, Mexico

Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite have announced cross-Canada tour dates, including their first gig of 2022. The band's schedule is currently as follows:

August

7 - Miramichi, New Brunswick - Miramichi Rock N' Roll Tent

13 - Regina, Saskatchewan - Shake The Lake Festival

21 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Rock The River

27 - Winnipeg, Manitoba - Burton Cummings Theatre

September

3 - Enoch, Alberta - River Cree Resort & Casino

10 - St. John's, Newfoundland - The Iceberga Alley Performance Tent

25 - Nanaimo, British Columbia - Port Theatre

October

25-30 - Cancun, Mexico - 80's In The Sand

December

31 - Calgary, Alberta - Deerfoot Inn & Casino

January

28 - Gatineau, Qebec - Theatre du Casino du Lac-Leamy

Back in September 2020, Honeymoon Suite released a new single, "Find What You're Looking For". An official video for the track can be viewed below.