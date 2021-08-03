HONEYMOON SUITE Announce Cross Canada Tour Dates, One-Off Show In Cancun, Mexico
August 3, 2021, an hour ago
Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite have announced cross-Canada tour dates, including their first gig of 2022. The band's schedule is currently as follows:
August
7 - Miramichi, New Brunswick - Miramichi Rock N' Roll Tent
13 - Regina, Saskatchewan - Shake The Lake Festival
21 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Rock The River
27 - Winnipeg, Manitoba - Burton Cummings Theatre
September
3 - Enoch, Alberta - River Cree Resort & Casino
10 - St. John's, Newfoundland - The Iceberga Alley Performance Tent
25 - Nanaimo, British Columbia - Port Theatre
October
25-30 - Cancun, Mexico - 80's In The Sand
December
31 - Calgary, Alberta - Deerfoot Inn & Casino
January
28 - Gatineau, Qebec - Theatre du Casino du Lac-Leamy
Back in September 2020, Honeymoon Suite released a new single, "Find What You're Looking For". An official video for the track can be viewed below.