HONEYMOON SUITE Announce Cross Canada Tour Dates, One-Off Show In Cancun, Mexico

August 3, 2021, an hour ago

news honeymoon suite hard rock

Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite have announced cross-Canada tour dates, including their first gig of 2022. The band's schedule is currently as follows:

August
7 - Miramichi, New Brunswick - Miramichi Rock N' Roll Tent
13 - Regina, Saskatchewan - Shake The Lake Festival 
21 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Rock The River
27 - Winnipeg, Manitoba - Burton Cummings Theatre

September
3 - Enoch, Alberta - River Cree Resort & Casino
10 - St. John's, Newfoundland - The Iceberga Alley Performance Tent
25 - Nanaimo, British Columbia - Port Theatre

October
25-30 - Cancun, Mexico - 80's In The Sand

December
31 - Calgary, Alberta - Deerfoot Inn & Casino

January
28 - Gatineau, Qebec - Theatre du Casino du Lac-Leamy

Back in September 2020, Honeymoon Suite released a new single, "Find What You're Looking For". An official video for the track can be viewed below.




