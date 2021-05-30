HONEYMOON SUITE - Former Keyboardist ROB PREUSS Uploads 1988 Much Music Big Ticket Show To YouTube

The clip below is Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite's Much Music Big Ticket show from 1988, which was shot in July '88 at the Kingswood Music Theater at Canada's Wonderland in Toronto, Ontario. It was uploaded to YouTube on May 24th, 2021 by former keyboardist Rob Preuss, who was with the band from 1986 - 1989.

Setlist:

"The Other Side Of Midnight"

"New Girl Now"

"Stay In The Light"

"Long Way Back"

"What Does It Take"

"Fast Company"

"Love Change Everything"

"Looking Out For Number One"

"Funny Business"

"It’s Over Now"

"Bad Attitude"

"Burning In Love"

Back in September 2020, Honeymoon Suite released a new single, "Find What You're Looking For". The band has now released an official video for the track.