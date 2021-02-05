HONEYMOON SUITE Guitarist DERRY GREHAN Names THE GUESS WHO As His Favourite Canadian Band - "BURTON CUMMINGS Was One Of The Best Singers On The Planet And Still Is" (Video)

Rock History Canada recently caught up with Honeymoon Suite guitarist Derry Grehans to discuss his career and music in general. In the clip below he reveals his favourite Canadian artist, and looks back on meeting Honeymoon Suite singer Johnnie Dee for the first time.

Back in September 2020, Honeymoon Suite released a new single, "Find What You're Looking For". CHeck out the official video below.

Grehan recently posted a video on Facebook along with the following message:

"A little jam from our new album called 'Livin' Out Loud'..."