HONEYMOON SUITE Guitarist DERRY GREHAN Takes His New Gibson SG For A Test Drive In "New Girl Now" Playthrough Video

Honeymoon Suite guitarist Derry Grehan has posted a new playthrough video with the following message:

"First HMS album I played a Gibson SG, so I thought it appropriate to jam out on my new SG to this song."

Grehan recently spoke with Rock History Music, looking back on "New Girl Now" and the band's 1984 debut album.

Derry: "I've always wanted to be a songwriter. I love playing guitar, and when I wrote my first song I was so excited about that. I always wanted to wrote songs as good as good as the people (artists) that I loved. It was just a passion from early on and to me, in this business, the more boxes you can check... playing guitar was not enough. I told my daughter this: be a songwriter because there's your longevity."