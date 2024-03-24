HONEYMOON SUITE Pulls Out Of Caribbean Goes 80's Festival Due To "Equipment And Logistical Problems"

Canadian melodic rock band, Honeymoon Suite, were scheduled to headline the Caribbean Goes 80's Festival in Varadero, Cuba from April 6 - 13, 2024. Earlier today, Honeymoon Suite released the following statement on social media, announcing they would no longer be participating in this event.

"We regret to inform you that we will not be performing at the 'Caribbean Goes 80's Festival' in Varadero, Cuba on April 10th due to unforeseen circumstances related to equipment and logistical problems completely out of our control. Honeymoon Suite takes great pride in presenting the best, most professional live show for our amazing fans, and this would not have been possible in Varadero.

We are very sorry to those fans who were expecting the show in Cuba, and we hope to see all of you again this summer when we hit the road across Canada and the US."

Organizers of the Caribbean Goes 80's Festival have not yet commented on Honeymoon Suite's cancellation.

The event poster, as well as a video trailer, can be seen below.

Honeymoon Suite released their new album, Alive, in February 2024 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Alive features core band members, including Johnnie Dee (lead vocals), Derry Grehan (guitars / keyboards / background vocals), Dave Betts (drums), Gary Lalonde (bass), and Peter Nunn (keyboards). The album is produced by notable Canadian producer Mike Krompass, whose songwriting and production credits include artists like Meghan Trainor, Steven Tyler, Theory Of A Dead Man and Smash Mouth. His expertise combined with the band's celebrated melodic rock, powerful vocals and memorable guitar riffs, is sure to make this a timeless record of unforgettable rock anthems.

Order Alive here.

Tracklisting:

"Alive"

"Find What You’re Looking For"

"Done Doin’ Me"

"Not Afraid To Fall"

"Tell Me What You Want"

"Give It All"

"Love Comes"

"Broken"

"Livin’ Out Loud"

"Doesn’t Feel That Way"

"Love Changes Everything" (Bonus Track)

"Alive" video:

"Tell Me What You Want" video:

"Find What You’re Looking For" video:

For further details, visit the official Honeymoon Suite website.