HONEYMOON SUITE's Clifton Hill Album To Be Reissued With Remixed Sound And Bonus Tracks

Music In Motion Ent is set to release Honymoon Suite's Clifton Hill... Revisited. This 2023 reissue has been remixed from the original multi-tracks bringing the sound into the modern era. Johnnie Dee and Derry Grehan have recorded two new acoustic versions of “Ordinary” and “Sittin' In The Garden” with producer Vic Branco at Iguana Studios in Toronto, ON along with the accompanying videos. A Dolby Atmos mix of the album from Iguana Studios will also be available online.

Honeymoon Suite’s sixth studio album was recorded in an old church in Hamilton, ON and produced by Tom Treumuth, who also produced the band’s triple platinum debut album in 1984. The songs are classic Honeymoon Suite returning to the pure melodic rock sound that made the band famous in the 80’s. The title of the album is a nod to their roots in Niagara Falls, ON where it all started in 1982. Street date is soon to be announced for fall 2023.

Tracklisting:

"The House"

"Riffola"

"That's All U Got"

"Why Should I?"

"Ordinary"

"She Ain't Alright"

"Sunday Morning"

"Tired O' Waiting On You"

"Restless"

"Separate Lives"

"Sittin' In The Garden"

"Ordinary" (acoustic) *

"Sittin' In The Garden" (acoustic) *

* denotes CD version only

The limited edition CD/LP version is now available for pre-sale on the Honeymoon Suite webstore here through RockPaperMerch.com. This special edition of 200 pieces is pressed on red/yellow swirl vinyl and comes in special gatefold packaging that also houses the CD version with bonus tracks. All albums are personally hand signed by vocalist Johnnie Dee and guitarist Derry Grehan.

Prior to their full band concert on May 26 at Classic Bowl in Mississauga ON, Johnnie and Derry will perform a special acoustic set on May 24 at the same venue to celebrate the release of Clifton Hill... Revisited. 100 fans will be the first to hear the new album and view the two new videos at a listening party. A special live acoustic set will follow including never before played songs from Clifton Hill plus a selection of the band's hits. Johnnie & Derry will then have an exclusive Q&A and everyone who purchased the release will get their Clifton Hill... Revisited CD/LP personally signed.

Tickets and details are now available through the band's webstore on RockPaperMerch.com. Doors open at 6 PM. All packages also include a Commemorative Ticket and special Room Key keychain.