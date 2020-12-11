HOOKERS & BLOW Complete Recordings For Forthcoming Covers Album

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, have completed recording the band's upcoming covers record, set for a 2021 release via Golden Robot Records.

"Happy to announce that I just finished the final guitar track for the new Hookers & Blow cover album," says guitarist Alex Grossi. "Stay tuned for an official release date and tracklisting in the coming weeks, as well as pre-order info, info on the fan bundles and limited edition vinyl etc. Huge thanks to everyone who has been involved in making this thing we can't wait for you all to hear it."

To date, the band has released four singles off the forthcoming release including covers of Eddie Money's "Shakin'" and The Rolling Stones classic "Rocks Off".

For the recording, Hookers & Blow has tapped producer Alistair James, who recently worked with Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp on the latest Hollywood Vampires record.

In addition to Reed and Grossi, Hookers & Blow's current lineup includes Johnny Kelly (Danzig, Type O Negative), Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.), and Nadja Reed.