HOOKERS & BLOW To Host Live Q&A On Christmas Eve

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, will be hosting a live holiday Q&A on December 24th - Christmas Eve - at 2 PM PST / 5 PM EST via their official Facebook page. During this chat, a "major announcement" will be made, don't miss it.

To date, the band has released four singles off their forthcoming release, including covers of Eddie Money's "Shakin'" and The Rolling Stones classic "Rocks Off".

For the recording, Hookers & Blow tapped producer Alistair James, who recently worked with Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp on the latest Hollywood Vampires record.

In addition to Reed and Grossi, Hookers & Blow's current lineup includes Johnny Kelly (Danzig, Type O Negative), and Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.).