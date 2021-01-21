HOOKERS & BLOW To Release New Single "Time Of The Season"

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, recently hit the studios last year to record a covers album that will be released in 2021 via Golden Robot Records.

Now the band are set to release the fifth single off the album, a cover of The Zombies’ "Time Of The Season" on February 8th.

"Time Of The Season" follows the release of the singles "Shakin'" (Eddie Money), "Rocks Off" (Rolling Stones), "Ziggy Stardust" (David Bowie), and "Trampled Underfoot" (Led Zeppelin).

“We love the Zombies. Great band with a great name led by the incomparable Rod Argent and his keyboard wizardry. 'Time Of The Season' is an iconic song with a timeless message. It was our intention to try and honor them and all of that. To help get the word out and share the burden as well as the fun, the lovely Nadja picks up the lead vocals on this one.” - Dizzy Reed

Pre-order / save "Time Of The Season" at this location.

"Shakin'":

"Rocks Off":

"Ziggy Stardust":

"Trampled Underfoot":