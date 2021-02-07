HOOKERS & BLOW Unveil "Time Of The Season"

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, hit the studio last year to record a covers album that will be released in 2021 via Golden Robot Records.

Now the band have dropped the fifth single off the album, a cover of The Zombie’s "Time Of The Season".

“We love The Zombies. Great band with a great name led by the incomparable Rod Argent and his keyboard wizardry. 'Time Of The Season' is an iconic song with a timeless message," says Dizzy Reed. "It was our intention to try and honor them and all of that. To help get the word out and share the burden as well as the fun, the lovely Nadja picks up the lead vocals on this one.”

"Time Of The Season" follows the release of the singles "Shakin'" (Eddie Money), "Rocks Off" (Rolling Stones), "Ziggy Stardust" (David Bowie), and "Trampled Underfoot" (Led Zeppelin).

Get your copy of "Time Of The Season" now at this location.

"Shakin'":

"Rocks Off":

"Ziggy Stardust":

"Trampled Underfoot":