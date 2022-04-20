How A Road Manager's Candy Bar Craving Led To NEAL SCHON Writing JOURNEY's First Hit Single; Professor Of Rock Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, a 70s classic rock standard that started it all for one of the greatest American rock bands in history, Journey… 'Wheel In The Sky' and to think it wouldn’t have happened if the road manager hadn’t insisted on pulling the tour van over to get a candy bar. At the time the young virtuoso Neal Schon pulled out his guitar and created a riff that would live on radio forever but it also needed a legendary vocal and two different singers would end up recording it. Robert Fleischman, and a young kid named Steve Perry. Find out what version got released as the iconic guitarist and founder tells us the amazing story."