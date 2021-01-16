How Bitcoin Can Help Revolutionize The Ecommerce Industry

Introduction

Bitcoin and Blockchain technology is believed to be the greatest inventions of the 21st century after the internet. Bitcoin has become popular due to the potential benefits it offers in the financial world.

Although there is no physical existence of Bitcoin, it provides high-security, transparency, and immutable financial transactions. Due to these characteristics, Bitcoin has got wide adoption among consumers and business owners. Here we will see how it can help revolutionize the eCommerce industry.

Bitcoin in the E-commerce Industry

Do you think that Bitcoin can help the eCommerce industry? Here are some potential benefits that Bitcoin offers to retailers and consumers that can change the future of the eCommerce industry.

Making Faster Transactions

One of the primary advantages of Bitcoin is faster transactions. It can ease the payment processing that will allow the merchants to deliver products as soon as they get orders from consumers.

Although many technological advancements have done, there are still some issues in the current payment system, especially for international clients. Since you can send or receive money instantly across the border, it can speed up the transaction process in the eCommerce industry.

Reducing Transaction Fees

Another key advantage of Bitcoin is it will reduce the transaction fees. If you know about the protocol of the transactions, you can easily relate how it can reduce the cost of transactions. Since it eliminates the third-party, there will be no middleman charges, which is a great advantage for the consumers and the merchants as well.

It’s possible due to the decentralized network offered by the underlying technology, Blockchain. Not only eCommerce, but it will also reduce the transaction cost for every type of money transfer.

Securing the Transactions

Security is the best thing that Bitcoin payment gateway offers to the financial world. With cryptographic encryption, it secures every transaction with a pair of the public and private key. So, your money is secure in your wallet, and you can access your digital money securely when you are out in a store.

Theoretically, it’s unhackable because it stores all the transaction records in a public ledger known as Blockchain. Additionally, the transaction history cannot be mutated, altered, or deleted from the network.

Enhancing Financial Inclusion

Many people are not privileged to have a bank account that keeps them away from being a part of the mainstream economy. It’s a negative factor for the eCommerce industry because they cannot make transactions online as they don’t have a bank account.

With the adoption of Bitcoin, everyone can buy products and services online by paying through Bitcoins. The peer-to-peer network will allow people from rural areas to access online retailers across the world.

Eliminating Complex Security Checkups

Bitcoin can potentially eliminate the complex security checkups from the eCommerce industry. Retailers have to comply with various security and PCI regulations to operate their business. The Bitcoin protocol was designed in such a way that merchants and consumers only need to secure their Bitcoin wallets and be cautious while processing payment requests.

Establishing Trust and Freedom

Unlike the conventional banking system, Bitcoin provides complete control over their finances, making the payment platform more reliable and liberal. As consumers can make instant payments and don’t need any approval from the banks, they will opt for Bitcoin over the traditional banking system.

Moreover, merchants are free to form the guidelines provided by banks and financial institutions that make their finances simpler and faster. Above all, merchants and consumers can trust the system as Bitcoin operates in the most secure protocol, i.e., cryptographic encryption.

Conclusion

With all these potential benefits, Bitcoin can help revolutionize the eCommerce industry. Finally, share what you think about Bitcoin's contribution to the eCommerce industry.