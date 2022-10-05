How ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA Slowed Down Drums To Create "Don't Bring Me Down"; New Episode Of What's That Sound? Streaming

October 5, 2022, 47 minutes ago

news classic rock rarities elo electric light orchestra

How ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA Slowed Down Drums To Create "Don't Bring Me Down"; New Episode Of What's That Sound? Streaming

Reverb has released the video below, along with the following message:

"'Don't Bring Me Down' by Electric Light Orchestra has some of the most iconic drum sounds ever produced but could it be they are actually just drums taken from another track, slowed down and looped? In this edition of What's That Sound, Jessica & Noam test that theory. How close did they get?"



Featured Audio

VENOM INC. – “Come To Me” (Nuclear Blast)

VENOM INC. – “Come To Me” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

Latest Reviews