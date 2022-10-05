How ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA Slowed Down Drums To Create "Don't Bring Me Down"; New Episode Of What's That Sound? Streaming
October 5, 2022, 47 minutes ago
Reverb has released the video below, along with the following message:
"'Don't Bring Me Down' by Electric Light Orchestra has some of the most iconic drum sounds ever produced but could it be they are actually just drums taken from another track, slowed down and looped? In this edition of What's That Sound, Jessica & Noam test that theory. How close did they get?"