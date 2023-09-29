How EUROPE Dusted Off A Cheesy Instrumental That Half The Band Hated And Landed Themselves A Stadium Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"Europe wrote a keyboard instrumental to be the opening music for their live shows... to play while they were walking out on stage. Then half the band HATED it, and they actually shelved it for 5 years. Then they needed a song for their next album and dusted it off, thinking it would be no more than a filler track. It not only became their signature song, it became a stadium rock anthem that would rule our culture and it’s still killing it. The story of Europe and their hit 'The Final Countdown' that ruled 1986 and 1987, next of Professor Of Rock."