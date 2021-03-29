How Music Impacts Our Decision-Making Process

Music is undoubtedly a major part of most people’s lives. Whether we notice it or not, sounds surround us. It is only when we’re deprived of audio stimuli that we are aware of how much we need them.

But how does music affect the way we process information?

Today, we explore in what ways music regularly influences our decisions.

The Science of Art

Sounds can produce diverse types of emotions in our bodies. That’s why when you need to hype yourself you play upbeat music. Similarly, when we’re feeling down, subtle, soothing sounds elicit similar feelings.

So, why is that?

Science says that music is above all math. As such, it is based on calculations whose vibrations elicit certain hormonal changes. Specifically, certain genres, such as classical, stimulate the hippocampus. The hippocampus is the quintessential part of our brain responsible for learning. Consequently, as music boosts the production of new neurons, we are quicker to memorize new information.

To be exact, some Mozart pieces provably improve short-term memory. These mind-boosting effects still inspire people to listen to Mozart while studying. Accordingly, many have reported positive outcomes.

Music can be ideal for relaxation, too. Soft, slow music relieves stress and anxiety, calming thereby your heart rate and pulse. Additionally, adrenaline is decreased, allowing your blood pressure to stabilize. Stress relief through music is achieved through a web of brain areas. The amygdala and the prefrontal cortex are just examples of emotion-related brain regions. When music is played, these cerebral areas are inescapably impacted.

The results of these studies led neurologists and brain scientists to draw crucial conclusions about music. When something affects both your emotions and memory center, it undoubtedly has immense power. Thus, music is a cogent brain stimulant that impacts your mood, and therefore, your decisions.

Music in Entertainment

In your mind, please step inside a shopping mall. Usually, pop hits will be blasting from the speakers. You’ll sing along to them and won’t even notice it, right? And when you think of it, it’s rarely slow-dance tunes and ballads that you can hear in shops. In such a circumstance, managers are aware that fat music can, in fact, motivate you to spend more money.

But entertainment is not limited to the physical world only.

Industry experts such as Video Slot explore the importance of music in casino games, for instance. In this form of adult entertainment, music is irreplaceable. Let’s take the Ozzy Osbourne video slot as an example. Could you imagine spinning the reels with no sound whatsoever? Take a moment to picture such a scenario.

In our books, it’s unimaginable or, to say the least, bland. It’s a well-known fact that even land-based casinos like to keep appropriate tunes humming in the background. Depending on the venue, gambling operators might play rock and roll, electronic music, or even techno.

What matters the most is that you, as the player, remain aware of this influence when placing bets.

Conclusion – Face the Music

Music is and is originates from a unique sort of science. As such, it intertwines with our everyday lives and shapes us. Whether it is in a public place or the comfort of our homes, music makes a difference. Without it, influential German philosopher Nietzsche said, “life would be a mistake”.

But the power of music is balanced out with its presence. Sounds inevitably interrupt our thought processes, be it positively or negatively. You might be the most decisive person in the world and music can still change your mind. So, enjoy the melody but know how it can lead you astray.