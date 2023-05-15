How THE DOOBIE BROTHERS Interrupted 34 Straight Weeks Of Disco To Steal The #1 Spot With This 1979 Grammy Winner; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Today’s song was a comeback #1 hit for a legendary band named the Doobie Brothers who lost their iconic singer, Tom Johnston, to sickness. 'What A Fool Believes' was written in a cool way… It was actually a collaboration between two legends - Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins. There were both aware of one another and wanted to write together, so a meeting was set. Kenny Loggins pulled up to Michael McDonald's house, he could hear that the smooth voiced yacht rocker was at the piano trying to work out a song part he was stuck on… It was 'What A Fool Believes'. As Kenny made his way to the door, the rest of the song came to him and he immediately said, 'I know how the rest of the song should go,' and he said this right before he shook hands and met him for the first time, and they nailed the song in just a short time. Up next, we have interviews with both legends and get the real story of the definitive yacht rock song ever! It went to #1 in 1979, one of the only non-disco songs to do so, and won a Grammy for Song Of The Year!"