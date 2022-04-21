How THE SWEET Were Decimated After Their Singer Was Attacked By Thugs; Professor Of Rock Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, along with the following message:

"If there was ever a cautionary tale about a rock group making a deal with the devil to hit the big time, it would be the story of the rise and fall of Sweet. A saga of talent, fame & excess, followed by violence, frustration, alcoholism, disaster, poverty, and death. Along this bumpy journey, there are a lot of GREAT songs that will make you stand up and cheer. I want to warn you... it’s gonna be electric and frantically hectic... the story of their biggest American hit 'Ballroom Bltiz' from the 70s is next on Professor Of Rock."



