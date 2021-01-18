How To Choose A Drumhead

The acoustic drum stick is one of the most popular musical instruments today. One of the things that you need to get maximum utility from it is a quality drumhead. If you notice that your drums have started to produce weird noises or are no longer in tune, there is a high chance that the drumhead is workout and needs to be replaced.

The internet is filled with many drumheads compilation but finding one that is accurate is a challenge. Here are expert tips on how to choose the best drumhead.

Size of the Drum Shell



Initially, drum shells were available in many sizes but thanks to advancement in technology, manufacturers have narrowed down to four specific sizes that are not considered standard.

* 26 inches bass drum

* 14 inches snare drum

* 13 inches tom

* 16 inches floor tom

The inner diameter of the drum shell should be the guiding factor when shopping for a drum head. It has two sides, the batter (the side that you use to hit) and the resonant (the underside).

Thickness of the Drum Head

Thickness of a drum head is usually measured in “mil”. The higher the mil, the thicker the drum head. The conventional range is 5-14 mil. Ideally, sound waves travel better from the head to the drum shell and back when the drum head is thin. Based on this fact, a thin drum head is more capable of producing the original and desired resonant sound of wood compared to a thick drum head.

It is also important to note that the thick heads have a lesser ring, attack, and sustain. On the other hand, the thin heads are less responsive compared to the thin heads and produce a unique ring sound.

Uncoated or Coated Drum Shells

The quality of the sound produced is dependent on whether the drum shell is coated or not. For a more distinct sound effect, it is recommendable to go for a drum shell that is coated. This is one of the primary reasons why coated snare drum heads are widely used by the famous drummers in the music industry. It is also important to note that a coated drumhead produces a significantly muffled sound than the un-coated drumhead.

The Ply or Layers

As noted in many drumheads compilation online, different drumheads have varying layers. A majority of them have either one or two layers – and this explains the variant sound quality. A drumhead that has only one layer produces a brighter sound, lesser attack and is more sustainable. However, they are less durable compared to the two- or three-ply drumheads. Over time, the one-ply head will create pits on the surface of the drum skin thereby making it difficult to keep the drumhead in tune.

The 2-ply drumheads produce a warmer sound, less overtones, shorter sustain, and more attack. The layers are either separated with air or a special liquid but this is dependent on the design of the drum. The best models have layers that are separated with a special overtone reducing agent.

Type of Finish

The type of textured finish on the drumhead also has an impact on the quality of the sound. From experience and countless experiments, heads with a clear finish are transparent, smooth, and bright. They produce a longer sustain, fast attack, and glass bright tone.

The coated heads usually have white thick texture that enables drummist to produce a warm, dry, dark tone as well as a shorter sustain.

The ebony drumheads have the same sonic characteristics as the clear drumheads but they have a distinct black appearance. There are also heads with calfskin finish which offer the same sound quality but less overtones and enhanced warmth.

Budget

Like any other musical equipment, the quality of head determines the price tag. Take the time to compare and contrast the prices to make the right decision. As you do so, keep in mind the benefits and capabilities of each to get the best results. Sure, you may have to pay more for a quality drumhead, but this is a small sacrifice that will payback high dividends in terms of sound quality, durability, and efficiency.

Drumhead Tones

Its not easy to do tone tests on different drumheads even if you are an expert drummist. Luckily, there is a couple of videos online in platforms such as YouTube that you can check out to know how to test the heads of this factor when shopping.





Signs that Your Drumheads Need to Be Replaced

Dents

If you notice too many dents on the head, you should start shopping for a new one. Needless to say, the number of dents is dependent on the force applied and how frequent you drum.

Empty/Void/Lifeless Sound

Remember the sound that heard when you used the drumhead for the very first time? Overtime, the quality will drop due to wear and tear. Once you start noticing that the sound is no longer magical, get to work and start searching for a new one.

Coating is Worn Out

This tip applies to drummists who use coated drumheads. After sometime, the coating will start to wear off due to the force, vibration, and environmental factors.

Broken Drumheads

You should never use a split drumhead unless you don’t have any other option. Even though the best heads are made of a high-quality material that is durable, there is always a likelihood of it getting broken if you apply too much force. The bass drumhead is the most susceptible to breaking compared to other heads.

Final Thoughts

Armed with all this information, we are confident that you will be able to pick the right drumhead when you go out shopping. However, if you are not sure of the specific features and specifications that you should look out for still, here is a descriptive and easy-to-understand drumheads complication to point you in the right direction. Don’t be in a hurry, take the time to consider each factor and specification to avoid losing your hard-earned money on a low-quality drumhead.