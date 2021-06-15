How To Choose Sunglasses: The Models For Each Type Of Face

Summer is coming and with it longer days and lots of sunshine. To complete the warm looks with even more style, the must-have accessory in the bag is a nice pair of sunglasses. We know that choosing the ideal model may not be an easy task, that's why we've put together a special guide on how to choose the perfect sunglasses models for each type of face. Check it out and find your perfect match:

With an incredible variety of styles, details and shapes, women's sunglasses can be true statement pieces of the look. Knowing how to choose the right glasses for your face can make your fashion life easier, after all, knowing how to use an accessory can completely change your look.

Sunglasses for each type of face

Just as there are the perfect types of women's shoes for every occasion and look, there are also the ideal sunglasses for every type of face. After all, the accessory goes far beyond its functions of visual correction and protection from UV rays, it is also an essential element in the personal image and reflects a lot of personality. Find out how to choose the ideal model for your face shape and style and make the choices:

Triangular face sunglasses

Triangular – or thin – faces are those with the face's width less than its length. People with this face shape have a more delicate and elegant look, so it is essential to choose the ideal model of glasses so as not to weigh down on the silhouette. The tip is to avoid models of glasses that are too narrow or too wide, opt for the medium size ones. The kitten model is the perfect choice for those with a thin face – the elongated ends give the impression of a wider face and the normally longer format gives the impression of a more compact face.

Round face sunglasses

For rounded faces, the choice is glasses with straight angles and lines. It's also worth paying attention to the size of the glasses – very small models don't usually look good in this face shape. The suggestion is to bet on larger glasses with thick frames – it is important that the piece is highlighted on the face. It is also recommended to avoid round models.

Oval face sunglasses

With narrower foreheads and chins and wider cheekbones, oval faces tend to look good with any model of glasses. If you are part of the lucky team that has this face shape, the tip is to fearlessly throw yourself into sunglasses – from the most classic models to the most different ones, there's no mistake.

Square face sunglasses

Square faces have a sharper jaw in relation to other regions of the face and usually have a rectangular forehead. The ideal models of glasses are those that soften the most defined features – versions with rounded edges are ideal. Aviator and kitten glasses are a great bet!

In the end, whatever model you choose, make sure you choose the best prescription sunglasses!