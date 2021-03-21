Are you new to TikTok and have recently noticed just how many brands are making use of it to market themselves? Do you want to know how you can also use TikTok to market your brand and get more sales?

Currently, one of the biggest, and most widely used social media platforms around is TikTok. Not only have they amassed just over 1 billion daily active users in just short of 6 years, but thousands of businesses are realizing how beneficial TikTok and all of the growth services can be for them and also making use of it, such as TokUpgrade which allows them to easily get TikTok followers. Brands and businesses have quickly come to figure out just how big TikTok actually is and now there is a big push at the moment to be the first to dominate the platform. Although, this can be a bit difficult as there is now so much competition around and it can be hard to get your content noticed.

TikTok offers brands many opportunities to increase sales if you know how, but if it is your first time using the platform then you might not know how to do this. Here are a few tips on how to get more sales using TikTok.

Know the platform

Knowing the platform and how to use it correctly is the first step to getting more sales by making use of it. There is more to knowing about the platform than just how to use it though, yes, it’s good to know the basics like how to post, and to comment, how to reply to comments, how to follow people etc., but it is also crucial to know more detailed information such as the demographic of the audience, what type of content is typically created on the app and what is most engaged with, and also what is trending at that current point in time.

This is so important because the TikTok audiences, as gen Z and still teenagers, are interested in very specific content, meaning that you can’t just advertise to them as you please, but rather need to cater to what they enjoy, and be entertaining to them. Following trends also allows you to be more relatable, there for more attractive to them.

Be positive

In order to get more sales you need to do a bit more than just post advertisements about your products. People love feeling noticed, acknowledged, and appreciated, and a fantastic way to go about this is to engage with them. In order to get more sales and grow your TikTok followers, you need to be positive and social, and this can be done through multiple channels that the platform has to offer such as replying to comments and direct messages, following people back, and even liking your follower’s content.

Not only should you be doing this but you should also be creating fun, uplifting, positive content. This is crucial when it comes to engagement as it encourages users to want to engage with your account and in result spreading word of your brand and increasing the sales of products.

Leave a link in your bio

It’s all good and well to have so many people interested in your brand and to have a great following on your social media account, but if users don’t know where to go to buy your products then there is no chance of your sales increasing. A great way to give user’s direct access to your website it to include the link to it in your bio. This will be the first place people will look to find if and if it is not there, most people won’t put in the effort to actually look for it online. This can easily be don’t when you are creating your profile, or you can just go back and edit your bio.

Hashtag challenges

TikToks most viewed videos always seem to be hashtags challenges, which means that making use of them is a fantastic way to be noticed by the algorithm and in turn have your video shown on the for you page. A hashtag challenge is essentially a challenge that millions of people try and they tag the video with the hashtag dedicated to it so that other can see it. This is a fantastic way to get yourself noticed on TikTok and in turn drive sales.