How to Use NETeller at Non GamStop Casinos?

NETeller is an online wallet that compares well to Skrill or Paypal. Many gamblers use the NETeller not on GamStop option for their online money transfers. This way you can very easily transfer money to and from accounts and to your bank - and other accounts. NETeller has been active since 1999 and from the year 2000, you can also pay with it at online gambling providers.

The online payment service NETeller is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has millions of customers. The great strength is that actually every non GamStop casino-related company offers this payment service to their customers. The fee to transfer money to and from a casino account is free and the processing time is very fast.

NETeller's revenue model is that they charge a considerable fee from the non GamStop casinos which receive the money from their customers. You also pay a fee of 1% when transferring from one account to another. In addition, they also charge an extra 3.39% for other currency transfers. A golden formula as they still scored 239 million in fee turnover 10 years ago. The strength was that they served the online gaming market and there was really no good competition.

Create a NETeller Account

Creating a NETeller account is not very difficult, but nowadays you have to meet many conditions. In addition to all your personal information, you must also identify yourself (online) and answer a number of telephone questions. They are strict and at the slightest doubt of fraud they will investigate. My personal experiences are positive, but I have often been on the phone with them to clarify certain matters. The costs are also higher than for example Skrill and this is also one of the reasons why I don't use NETeller anymore.

NET+ Prepaid MasterCard

A big advantage is that a credit card can be linked to your online account. With this prepaid credit card, you can pay almost everywhere and withdraw money from ATMs. The money in your account is therefore linked to your credit card. If you do not have any money on your account, you cannot use this credit card. For example, there is the physical plastic NETeller credit card that is supported by MasterCard. And there is also the virtual NET+ credit card that you can use for online purchases. This works with a one-time credit card number that you get online. This is valid once and you can only use it once. Of course you can request several if you want to make multiple online purchases.

NETeller Capabilities at Non GamStop Casinos

Being a VIP customer at NETeller gives you the following benefits:

● 100% refund of unauthorized financial transactions

● Accounts with different currencies

● Chat 24/7

● Discounts on fees

● Higher limits to transfer and cash out

● Transfer to your bank account in one day

● Earn loyalty points and exchange them for cash

Security of NETeller at Non GamStop Casinos

They set security high and have the latest anti-fraud measures to protect you as a customer and company. In addition, they are required by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to segregate more than 100% of the total balance of client assets.

For example, we recommend everyone to apply the 2-step authorization security protocol for the maximum security of your own account.

Use NETeller to Credit Your Gambling Accounts?

In the non GamStop casinos you can pay with cryptocurrency and that is of course much easier. We also don't expect to see NETeller back at the UK casinos. This is a different story abroad, they are not allowed to use cryptocurrency and you will probably see NETeller there. However, it is prohibited to play at an unlicensed online casino.