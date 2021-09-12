HR 2021: Top Tips For A Recruiter

Any HR specialist's responsibilities involve constant communication with people. The perfect recruiter should be sociable, stress-resistant, quick-witted, friendly, and able to adapt to market trends. An inquisitive mind, constant development, and horizon-broadening will help in the profession.

By understanding all the recruiting processes, the chances of quickly filling a vacancy increase significantly. In this article, we are going to share some tips for an entry-level recruiter.

THE NEED FOR A NEW STAFF MEMBER

Before starting surfing the Internet, social networks, and other seeking-a-candidate channels, it is necessary to work with the employer. You should have a clear idea of ​​the required candidate and position, whether you hire one specialist or select an outsource sales calls team. Don't be afraid to check with your boss for details. The more clarifying questions you ask, the more complete your idea of ​​the position will be.

LABOR MARKET

Here you need to pay attention to the level of wages and working conditions offered to specialists. Monitoring resumes posted in the public domain on various thematic sites will help evaluate available candidates, their quantity, and salary expectations.

RECRUITING CHANNELS

There are numerous channels for searching candidates: job sites, social networks, labor exchanges, employment centers, mass media, recruiting agencies, networking, etc. We suggest considering the hunt for candidates on the Internet (as the most common recruiting channel) in more detail.

Job search websites — make it possible to quickly view a large number of resumes and select candidates according to certain parameters.

Social networks (Instagram, Facebook, etc.) — suitable for attracting employees to “mass positions”. However, these social media won't give you any guarantee and, most likely, won't help you find a top manager.

LinkedIn — a more effective job search and recruiting channel. Here you can post a vacancy, as well as estimate candidates open to job offers. You can also collect recommendations and share them with others.

Pros of using social media networks — a large audience; the ability to evaluate a candidate's personal information; search for specific candidates by their last name.

Cons — take a lot of time; don't provide a guaranteed result.

JOB POSTING AND CV ANALYSIS

When creating a vacancy announcement, you should give it a title; clearly define the basic requirements and conditions; provide up-to-date contact information; and indicate the company's competitive advantage.

When analyzing the resumes, it is essential to understand that not all information indicated in the CV may be true. So it is worthwhile to critically perceive the information you see. If you are interested in this applicant, clarify all the questions in more detail at the interview.



INTERVIEW WITH A CANDIDATE

This stage is divided into two parts:

A telephone interview — to obtain additional information about the candidate, with the aim of further selection. The telephone interview allows us to understand whether we are ready to offer this candidate to move to the next stage.

A personal interview (online or offline) — a meeting with a candidate necessary to identify his professional competencies, skills, experience, motivation, personal qualities, etc.

CANDIDATE-SUPERVISOR INTERVIEW

At this stage, you need to “sell” the candidate to the employer, present him correctly, focusing on his strengths and advantages. However, don't be silent about the weaknesses as well. If the manager decides the candidate isn't the right person for the company, it is necessary to find out for what reasons. So you can change the strategy when searching for another applicant.

ADAPTATION OF THE EMPLOYEE IN A NEW COLLECTIVE

The last but not least stage in the recruitment process is the adaptation of the employee. The recruiter needs to maintain a relationship with the new staff member for the period of adaptation. As a rule, this should be done at the end of the first working week, a month of work, and three months of work.

Using these tips and adhering to the recruitment process structure, you will successfully select the candidates you need and won't lose them during a probationary period.