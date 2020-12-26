HRANICE ABYSS Releases Debut Music Video “Violation Of Human Condition”

Hranice Abyss seeks the union of visceral with aesthetic beauty, from pure catharsis to sublimation. Inspired by these concepts, the band releases the single together with the debut video “Violation Of Human Condition” through Slam Worldwide.

With several influences, ranging from The Black Dahlia Murder, Cattle Decaptation, Necrophagist, Death, Lamb Of God and Slayer, mixing with more modern views of bands like Meshuggah, Slipknot and Decapitated, and contemplating productions from Dream Theater and Porcupine Tree, Hranice Abyss is the new bet of death metal / deathcore and delivers a professional, modern work with reflective lyrics, which bring to philosophical issues of the cultural industry of Adorno and Horkheimer, of nihilism and the liberated life of Nietzsche, of the liquid relations of Bauman and Baudrillard simulations.

"We visited Freudian psychoanalysis and using the Byronesian poetics, to raise questions about where the postmodern man fits, of its complexes and traumas, the resignification of life, of affective relationships. In this media world where everything is a product and mental spaces are getting smaller, we want to face the abyss and contemplate the void that plagues our soul to find our meaning and transform it into art,” explains the band.

In August 2020, Brazilian guitarist Henrique De Fina and Brazilian vocalist Vic Ferreira joined forces to create Hranice Abyss, a modern and artistic project, which believes that it is possible to produce a lot, with quality and with little resources. The band gains notoriety for being DIY (Do It Yourself), producing, directing and recording all their material, from the videos to the EP. From the beginning, the idea was to do everything and be in control to present a quality and professional project.

“Violation Of Human Condition” marks the band's debut in the music market, and anticipates the first EP of their career, entitled Aphagy, which will be released in 2021.