HUEY LEWIS Looks Back At Sports - “The Heart Of Rock N’ Roll Is In Cleveland!”

It was released on September 15th, 1983, but within a year it would take the world by storm and eventually be the #2 album on the Billboard charts in 1984. It was the third album by Huey Lewis And The News called Sports and it even referenced the heavy metal scene at the time with this lyric from "The Heart of Rock & Roll”:

“LA, Hollywood, and the Sunset Strip

Is something everyone should see

Neon lights and the pretty pretty girls

All dressed so scantily

When they play their music, that hard rock music

They like it with a lot of flash

But it's still that same old back beat rhythm

That really kicks 'em in the….”

Keep in mind, 1984 was ruled by Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The USA and Prince’s Purple Rain. After playing the Agora Ballroom in Cleveland, Ohio, Huey Lewis tells the Professor Of Rock: “The heart of rock n’ roll is in Cleveland. I said to my band, ‘That’s a pretty good title for a song. I reformed it to the ‘Heart of rock n’ roll is still beating.’ But the idea was that there was real rock n’ roll in other places than L.A. and New York. Music is of the people…”