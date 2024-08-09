HUEY LEWIS & THE NEWS Used The Offensive Line And A Quarterback From An NFL Team For Backing Vocals?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up next, a sit down with one of my favorite artists ever, Huey Lewis... about one of the best songs of the mid-80s: 'Hip To Be Square'. I swear I've never met anyone who doesn’t love this guy. Turns out Huey was writing a fun little song about leaving rebellion behind to conform to a more traditional lifestyle… not selling out but buying in. Then years later, this happy-go-lucky 80s classic was stolen by a notorious serial killer! Then on another hit from Huey's record, 'I Know What I Like', everyone was in awe with the amazing backing vocals. Come to find out it was the offensive line and a quarterback from an NFL team. For about 5 years in the 80s, Huey Lewis & The News were as big as anybody in music. Right there with Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, Duran Duran, and The Police, and they were just a bunch of regular guys. They had 11 top 10 hits in four years but then everything changed because of a horrible disease. He hasn’t been able to tour, but in the end, they are still the only news source I trust. Find out why, next on Professor Of Rock."