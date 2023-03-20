HUGH SYME - Legendary RUSH / DREAM THEATER Album Artist Announces Los Angeles Exhibition

50 years, and counting, creating timeless works of art Hugh Syme is a award-winning Canadian illustrator, designer, graphic artist and musician who will open a new exhibition Hugh Syme: Imagine This in California beginning Thursday, June 1 at Musichead Gallery in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles gallery will mark the third in a series of gallery openings for Syme, having hosted stops in Indianapolis in 2019 and Austin in 2022. Musichead Gallery is located at 7420 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046.

For tickets and details on the June 1st Hugh Syme: Imagine This event, head here.

The accolades for Syme’s inspired work in music include numerous JUNO awards — the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys — and an induction into the Album Cover Hall Of Fame. Syme is best known for his amazing artwork and cover concepts for world famous musicians and bands including Rush, Dream Theater, Celine Dion, Whitesnake, KISS, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Iron Maiden, Megadeth, David Coverdale & Jimmy Page, The Allman Brothers Band, Styx, Alice Cooper, Graham Nash, Aerosmith, Earth Wind & Fire, Queensrÿche, Joe Bonamassa, The Band, Tesla, and many more. The exhibition in Los Angeles, which will include more than 30 of Syme’s works, will open with an invitation only event on June 1 and Syme will be in attendance.

The exhibition at Musichead Gallery in L.A., which runs June 1 through July 5, will include a selection of some of Syme’s best-known works, as well as a large assortment of original artwork from his portfolio. Prints will be available for purchase, and the gallery will continue to include an ongoing assortment of works by Syme following the exhibition’s end. A special collection of 4 limited edition prints will also be made available at entry level pricing at the Musichead Gallery.

"Hugh Syme's imagery has elevated the world of album cover art by giving visually reflective meaning to the music inside the package. He provides a deeper connection with stunningly creative works," said Sam Milgrom, Founder / Curator at Musichead Gallery.

Hugh Syme: Imagine This VIP event & gallery opening details:

- VIP reception — Thursday, June 1 from 7 to 8 pm Invitation only.

- Ticketed reception - 8 to 10 pm

- Ongoing exhibition hours — Musichead Gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.

- On display - June 1 to July 5, 2023

The long-time partnership between Syme and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Rush began in 1975 with the creation of artwork for the album Caress Of Steel and also includes the band’s iconic Starman logo. Over the decades Syme has created timeless album artwork for some of the most successful albums in history. In recent years Syme has continued creating artwork for Rush’s extensive 40th anniversary limited edition box sets and other artists across the globe including Joe Bonamassa, Talas, Beth Hart, Rivers & Rust (featuring Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty) and for Graham Nash’s book “Our House”. Beyond his work in music, Syme’s celebrated for creations in other media, such as books, film and advertising. He has also been commissioned for work in the corporate world by the likes of Disney, Virgin, Paramount, Universal Studios, Microsoft, Forbes, Sam Adams, Time Warner, Verizon Wireless and many major pharmaceutical companies. Follow Syme on Instagram at @symestudio.

Syme is also a musician who plays piano, keyboards and guitar and can be heard on albums by the Ian Thomas Band (of which he was a member for five albums), Jim McCarty (of The Yardbirds), Alice In Chains (keyboards on their cover of "Tears" for the Rush 2112 40th Anniversary box set) and Tiles (progressive rock band from Detroit). Syme appears as guest keyboardist on four studio albums by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and longtime friends, Rush, including the legendary synthesizer intro to “2112: Overture”. Syme also co-hosts the Music Buzzz Podcast with musician Dane Clark, who is the drummer for John Mellencamp since 1996, and award-winning entertainment marketing executive Andy Wilson.

Musichead is a leading photography gallery specializing in iconic & unseen images documenting music history. Representing over 80 photographers, Musichead’s archive spans genres and decades. Established in 1998 by Detroit luminary Sam Milgrom, Musichead is also home to jazz concerts, book signings, a custom framing studio and a curated gift shop. Sam’s discerning eye has brought in music-related fine art, silkscreen prints, vintage concert posters, and celebrity & fashion photography from the 20th century. Located on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, Musichead is a space for art buyers, music lovers, artists, and anybody seeking community through a shared love of music.