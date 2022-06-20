HUMAN CULL - UK Grindcore Maniacs To Release To Weep For Unconquered Worlds Album In July

UK grindcore maniacs, Human Cull, announce the release of their third full length album, To Weep For Unconquered Worlds, finally on vinyl via 7Degrees Records, 783punx, Circus Of The Macabre Records, Psychocontrol Records and Loner Cult Records.

Human Cull return with their third album, taking the blistering grind into a heavier, more deathly direction. Still defiantly blasting but with an added suffocating atmosphere, To Weep For Unconquered Worlds takes the band into a different dimension but still with the same burning rage.

Available on July 15, you can pre-order on vinyl here. Pre-order the digital edition here.

Tracklisting:

"To Weep For Unconquered Worlds"

"Before"

"Tomes Of Woe"

"Instinct Enthroned"

"Subject To Predation"

"Axe Of Flint"

"Familicide"

"Between The Eyes"

"Pyredancer"

"Perfect Hatred"

"Time Of Ending"

"Confession Archive"

"Siege Lord"

"Habaeus Corpus"

"Oil Of Vitriol"

"The Horror"

"Litanies Of The Forsaken"

"Unmaker"

"Sworn To Chaos"

"Old Night"