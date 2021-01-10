HUMAN FORTRESS Presents "Dark Knight" Lyric Video

German power metal outfit Human Fortress is going to release their new album, Epic Tales & Untold Stories, on January 22nd, 2021 via Massacre Records.

Available now is a new single from that upcoming release, along with a lyric video, check out "Dark Knight".

With the forthcoming album, Human Fortress express gratitude towards their fans, who have stood by their side for more than 20 years now. The album's front cover was created by Kristijan Kuliš. All songs were remastered by Alexander Krull at Mastersound Entertainment Studio.

Tracklisting:

CD 1

"The Grimoire"

"Disappear In Dark Shadows"

"Vain Endeavour"

"Free"

"Fernweh"

"We Are Legion" (Gus Version)

"Cruel Fantasy"

"Pray For Salvation" (Orchestral Version)



CD 2



"Lord Of Earth And Heavens Heir" (Edit Version)

"The Dragons Lair"

"Defenders Of The Crown"

"Border Raid In Lions March"

"Gladiator Of Rome" (Part 1)

"Gladiator Of Rome" (Part 2)

"Wasted Years"

"The Chosen One"

"Dark Knight"

"Thieves Of The Night"

"Rise Or Fall"

"Thrice Blessed"

"Lucifer's Waltz"

"Surrender"

"Thunder"



"The Grimoire" lyric video:

"Pray For Salvation" (Orchestral Version) lyric video:

Epic Tales & Untold Stories is already available for pre-order at this location.

(Photo credit: Tom Row / Frontrow Images)