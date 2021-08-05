HUMBLE PIE - New 7” Vinyl / Digital Single Commemorates Band’s Fiery Performance Of "I Don't Need No Doctor"

In 1973 and throughout much of the early ‘70s, British blues rock powerhouse Humble Pie had as the centerpiece of their widely hailed and massively popular live show an epic, barnstorming blues rock cover of the 1966 R&B tune penned by Nick Ashford (of Ashford & Simpson), “I Don’t Need No Doctor”.

In the hands (and voice) of vocalist Steve Marriott, the song would explode on the stage with a galloping drum beat and glorious backup vocals, breaking down in the middle for some extended guitar solos by the group’s two six-string slingers before Marriott would return to lead the crowd in a joyful call-and-response singing of the chorus like he was leading an old tent revival of spiritual ecstasy.

So extraordinary was the band’s live version of the song, they never even attempted a studio version, however, an edited version of the band’s 1971 performance was released as a single and issue on 7”. Now, another even more fiery performance of the track, from the band’s 1973 concert at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom has been edited down and prepared for release on a limited edition 7” vinyl as well as on all digital music platforms.

Stream/download the single here.

This new 7” comes in your choice of either silver or purple vinyl and includes a smokin’ hot studio version of another Humble Pie cover on the b-side, James Brown’s “Think”.

Order the 7” vinyl here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"I Don’t Need No Doctor" (Live 1973)

Side B

"Think"