Hungary's ATROX TRAUMA Dives Into The Abyss With New "Emptiness" Music Video

Hungary’s unstoppable thrash-death force, Atrox Trauma, has just dropped the official music video for their latest single, "Emptiness", taken from their sophomore album, Where Death Hunts, due for release via WormHoleDeath Records.

In "Emptiness," the band takes a brutal yet introspective dive into the emotional void, tackling themes of isolation, despair, and the deep human longing for connection. With a raw and aggressive sound that pushes the limits of thrash and death metal, the track exposes the psychological burden of searching for meaning when faced with life's stark emptiness.

The band stated: "Hollowness welcomed inside. This emptiness swallowed by. Fulfilling that emptiness. To find myself in you...This is the solution. This is the Way Out. Emptiness is the second video from our album, which will be released on April 17th. A song about emptiness, being lost, giving up, and finding a way out."

Watch the official video for "Emptiness" below:

The music video for "Emptiness" was filmed and edited by András Székely, while the album Where Death Hunts was recorded, mixed, and mastered by István Simon at No Silence Studio in Hungary.

Atrox Trauma was founded in 2008 in Hungary. Their goal, according to the music genre, was clear from the beginning: thrash metal with death metal influences. The band recorded two EPs during its earlier years besides performing on live gigs. The band's strength increased in 2019, and they have been spinning at an unstoppable speed since then. It gave a series of concerts in its motherland and countries in the neighbourhood. The band creates a huge listener experience with its tight, intense, fast, and face-tearing music.

In 2022 they released their first LP, On The Line Of Nothing And Something, via the Italian label WormHoleDeath.The listener can experience everything from intense immersion to melodic thrash metal. Four music videos provide visual support for the fan-approachable experience.

By the end of 2024, they took the stage in many countries, performing in tours and festivals, and recorded their second LP, Where Death Hunts.

Lineup:

Imre Török – Vocal, guitar

András Székely – Lead guitar

Gyula Tábori – Bass guitar

Gergely Győri - Drums