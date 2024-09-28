Hungary's OMEGA DIATRIBE Release Official Video For "Deviant"

In a relentless pursuit of sonic excellence, Omega Diatribe, the multi-award-winning Hungarian extreme groove metal powerhouse, recently released their critically acclaimed fifth studio album, Deviant. They have released an official lvideo for the title track, which can be veiwed below.

Deviant is out now under the banner of Hungarian label Metal.hu Records. Co-produced and mixed/mastered by Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios, Denmark, this album is an 8-panel digipak CD and two vinyl editions of pure sonic rebellion.

Tracklist:

"Stench Of Demise"

"Mindreader"

"Deviant"

"My Sphere"

"Reflections"

"Indoctrinated" (feat. Sean Zatorsky)

"False Prophecy"

"Seclusion"

"Molecular Torsion"

