Hungary’s DAMNATION Feat. Former THY CATAFALQUE Guitarist Announce Debut Album Fátum

Led by ex-Thy Catafalque guitarist János Juhász, five piece Hungarian death metal act Damnation has announced the release of their first studio full-length Fátum scheduled for February 18 via Pest Records. Recorded and mixed/mastered at Obsidian Sound Studio by Árpád Szenti "Fátum" evokes the most memorable era of death metal, in the vein of bands like Incantation, Morbid Angel or Gorefest and many more alike. The cover artwork is signed by Stan Ivan.

With lyrics contemplating on the mortality of the universe, enshrouded by a dark, dense musical atmosphere, Fátum is all about one of the earliest fears of humankind: existential angst set in a celestial scale.

A few words about the album from the founder and main songwriter János Juhász: "I am really happy that this album has finally been made, and also thankful that I could make it with such great musicians."

Damnation is:

János Juhász - Guitars

Péter Gáspár - Bass

Árpád Szenti - Drums

Tamás Bárány - Guitars

Ádám Forczek - Vocals/Lyrics